Guess Which Retailers are Coming to the $900 Million Community ‘Revel’

If you haven’t heard yet, the area by the Infinite Energy Center is taking things up a level.

Revel is the $900 million (yes, you read that right), 118-acre project anchored by IEC and is designed to be a multiple-use community and entertainment development. The project includes all of the IEC, a 4-star hotel, 900 residences with single and multifamily offerings, a workspace, a food hall, and now, nine recently-announced retailers:

Tex-Mex restaurant Superica

Multi-screen Regal movie theatre

movie theatre The Painted Pin , a bowling and entertainment venue

, a bowling and entertainment venue Authentic, Los Angeles-based Japanese JINYA Ramen Bar

Locally-owned American Barber

Georgia-native Southern cuisine restaurant Secreto

The Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill , a family-owned, fast-casual eatery

, a family-owned, fast-casual eatery Maker’s Coffee & Wine , a craft coffee and wine bar

, a craft coffee and wine bar Honeysuckle Gelato, an Atlanta-based gelato shop that will donate 5% of its profits to the Atlanta Community Food Bank

“At Revel, we are creating a street-level experience that is incredibly fun and festive, a hub of activity with a diverse food scene, hospitality-infused services and endless entertainment. Revel personifies the spirit of a rock n’ roller – the life of the party that invites the community to come early, stay late and turn up the volume on life in Gwinnett,” said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at North American Properties, the company heading the development.

Between Infinite Energy Center’s venues and Revel’s public realm, the destination will play host to over 1,000 events each year – that’s almost three events every day!

The project is expected to be completed by 2023 while initial phases are expected to be open sooner.