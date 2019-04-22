The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Welcomes New Cardiologist

The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has a new cardiologist. Ryan T. Whitney, MD, FACC, joined the practice today and is accepting patients at the Braselton, Buford and Commerce locations.

“I am pleased to join this elite team of physicians who have earned a distinguished reputation for providing highly-ranked cardiovascular services in Northeast Georgia,” said Dr. Whitney. “I look forward to improving the health of the community by offering the same great heart care patients have come to know and trust.”

Dr. Whitney received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. He completed his residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Whitney is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease.

Learn more about Dr. Whitney, make an appointment and get driving directions by visiting www.heartngmc.org or calling 770-534-2020.