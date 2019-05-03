The Hudgens Center & Holtkamp Heating & Air Extend Free Admission for 2019

The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning is pleased to announce its continued strategic partnership with Holtkamp Heating & Air. In addition to generously sponsoring free admission to the galleries since 2017, the Holtkamp team also serviced all of the center’s HVAC systems and maintained 18 new smart thermostats to maximize energy efficiency, saving the non-profit thousands.

According to Executive Director Ife Williams, “By offering free admission to our galleries, the Holtkamps have helped us eliminate barriers and broaden our audience to include thousands of local attendees who would otherwise be unable to gain exposure to the arts.”

Additionally, each free admission ticket to the Hudgens Center gives attendees a voucher for $10 of free baked goods at Special Kneads & Treats Bakery in Lawrenceville, a non-profit bakery supported by the Holtkamps that gives meaningful employment to adults with special needs.

The Holtkamps are also sponsoring dozens of passes for free classes.



Owners Matthew and Suzanne Holtkamp obviously have a strong commitment to the local arts community.





“Our family has a deep love of the arts in Gwinnett County, and a thriving relationship with the Hudgens Center is important to us,” said Suzanne. “The organization brings the arts to community members of all ages and we’re thrilled to help everyone throughout Gwinnett gain free access to this world-class facility.”