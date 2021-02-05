The Mansions – Daybreak Program

No matter what stage of life we’re in, we want to know that someone is looking out for us. So, when our loved ones are diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s or other forms of memory loss, our first priority is to ensure that they get the specialized treatment they need to feel safe and supported. The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care takes providing this personalized care seriously, so they developed a special program for those suffering memory loss. The “Daybreak” program is designed to enhance the quality of life for their residents by providing custom programs and therapies specifically to treat cognitive impairment.

By using a human-centered approach, The Mansions at Gwinnett Park’s team of highly trained care team helps residents living with dementia and other forms of memory loss stay creative, driven and feel empowered to perform their daily activities. Through environmental adaptations, effective communication and life enrichment programs, residents will be engaged and remain connected to the people around them.

The Mansions’ staff strive to positively reinforce the resident’s abilities, by focusing on what each resident can do rather than what they can’t – increasing one’s independence while decreasing feelings of anxiety, agitation, aggressions and apathy that are too often experienced by those with dementia and other memory related impairments.

At the heart of the Daybreak program, is the ‘structured day.’ Each day is filled with stimulating activities that establish routine while creating opportunities to meet every resident’s interests.

A typical morning in the “Daybreak” neighborhood includes:

7:00 a.m. Jazz music and coffee

7:30 a.m. Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Morning devotion

9:30 a.m. News you can use

10:00 a.m. Snacks and hydration

10:30 a.m. Fitness

Enrichment activities vary every single day, which allows the team to cater to individual resident interests and needs. The staff takes the time to get to know each resident to ensure activities are of interest of each individual and that they are appropriate for their stage in the disease process. The Daybreak program is yet another example of how The Mansions at Gwinnett Park is committed to providing the comprehensive care residents need and the peace of mind their loved ones deserve!

For questions regarding The Mansions at Gwinnett Park’s Memory Care program, call (770-901-2477) or visit themansionsatgwinnettpark.com.