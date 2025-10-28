Tree-mendous Holiday Fun Awaits!

If there’s one thing Gwinnett knows how to do right, it’s a celebration…and the holidays are no exception! From November 22 through November 30, the Georgia Festival of Trees transforms the Gas South Convention Center into a glittering wonderland where twinkling lights, hot cocoa, and community spirit collide.

Picture this: an entire forest of elaborately decorated Christmas trees, each one more over-the-top (and photo-worthy) than the last. Local designers, businesses, and nonprofits bring their creativity to life, decking out trees that range from classic winter white to bold, colorful showstoppers. You’ll find yourself wandering in awe, coffee in hand, wondering how you can recreate half these ideas at home.

Where Festive Meets Feel-Good

Sure, it’s about the lights and laughter, but it’s also about giving back. Proceeds from the festival benefit Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink, two Georgia-based nonprofits making a real impact in the fight against human trafficking and in providing resources for survivors. That means every sugar cookie you decorate and every ornament you buy supports something much bigger than the season itself.

The festival lineup offers something for everyone:

Themed Days like Pajama Day, Senior Day (with free admission for guests 62 and older), and Ugly Sweater Day make each visit a little extra merry.

Sweet Spots like the cookie-decorating station or the Gingerbread Competition let you embrace your inner kid…or at least your inner pastry chef!

Boutique Shopping featuring local artisans, handcrafted gifts, and plenty of festive décor for anyone still adding to their ornament collection.

Live Entertainment that fills the halls with music, laughter, and that unmistakable holiday hum.

A Holiday Tradition with Heart

The Georgia Festival of Trees has quickly become one of Gwinnett’s favorite holiday kickoffs—not just because it’s beautiful, but because it feels good. It’s the kind of event where joy meets generosity, and where families, friends, and neighbors come together to make the season a little brighter.

So dust off your Christmas sweater, gather your crew, and step into a world of twinkle lights and holiday magic right here in Duluth.

