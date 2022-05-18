Village Park Peachtree Corners: Keep Home Right Around the Corner

Convenience is the word when it comes to Village Park Peachtree Corners. It’s senior living at its finest, designed by you.

Located just minutes from The Forum and other local favorites, Village Park Peachtree Corners keeps residents at the center of a vibrant community of neighbors, family and friends.

Featuring chef-led dining options and social gatherings, Village Park Peachtree Corners offers residents the following variety: bungalows, cottages, independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Every detail of Village Park works intelligently and dynamically to create a lifestyle and community focused on social, physical and mental wellbeing. Residents can go for a swim in the heated pool, take the dog for a walk through the courtyards or treat themselves to a day at the spa.

Other health and wellness features include fitness centers, on-site nurse for health and wellness assessments, on-site physical, occupational and speech therapies and more.

The community aims to foster a supportive network of friends, neighbors and staff. Residents with a diverse range of interests can enjoy a robust offering of events, activities and resident-led organizations. Other entertainment includes a library, theater, club rooms and lounges.

And the food is amazing! Village Park Peachtree Corners believes meals should inspire, connect and nourish. Chef-led dining options incorporate fresh produce from nearby farmers that celebrate bold, local flavors with nutrition in mind.

Village Park Peachtree Corners is located at 5701 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners. To learn more about Village Park Peachtree Corners, visit villageparkpeachtreecorners.com or call 770-416-0502.