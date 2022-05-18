Derek M. Hays: The ‘Injury Insider’

Q: Just how effective is Derek M. Hays at getting compensation for his clients?

A: He’s obtained more than $125 million for the injured and grieving since 1997.

Touting 25 years of experience as a personal injury attorney, Derek M. Hays is among Georgia’s ELITE trial lawyers. He’s been consistently recognized for his work on behalf of victims of car wrecks and all other personal injury claims.

On the national level, he’s one of the country’s TOP 100 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients, an accolade reserved only for the most skilled and ethical attorneys in the United States of America. In fact, fewer than 0.5% of attorneys in the nation have this distinction.

On top of that, Hays is a podcast host. In February 2020, he launched “Injury Insider with Derek Hays” – an audio experience that answers legal questions and debunks personal injury myths using his quarter century of injury insight and experience.

It’s been a big success, with more than 10 million downloads in the first 18 months. You can find it on all of the major podcast platforms. Episodes center on topics like determining monetary damage after an accident, the nuts and bolts of personal injury claims, and more.

When he’s not hosting the podcast, Hays handles cases related to car wrecks, wrongful death, big truck wrecks, personal injury, and nursing home abuse or negligence.

Just like the podcast, a decision to give Derek Hays a call costs nothing. Attorneys’ fees are only due if a settlement or verdict in your case is obtained.

To find out more, visit derekmhays.com or call 404-777-HURT for a free consultation. The Law Offices of Derek M. Hays are located 30 Lumpkin Street, Suite C, Lawrenceville.