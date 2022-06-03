Washburn Law: Effective and Tough Counsel When You Need It Most

The Law Offices of Margaret Gettle Washburn P.C. offers high-quality legal counsel for a range of client needs. The Lawrenceville general trial practice has built its reputation for nearly 35 years by putting their extensive experience to work in pursuit of positive results for clients.

Our Attorneys specialize in representing injured workers, accident victims, family law, criminal defense, business and corporate litigation and estate probate matters in Lawrenceville.

The attorneys and paralegals are team players at the firm bring years of trial advocacy to the courtroom and for those need it in Gwinnett County. They also serve the metro Atlanta area and are now practicing in the Alcovy, Piedmont and Northeast Judicial circuits.

A graduate of Emory University School of Law, Margaret has been practicing in Gwinnet County for over 35 years and is a Past President, Gwinnett County Bar Association. She is the Chief Judge, Municipal Court for the City of Sugar Hill; Associate Judge, Duluth, Berkeley Lake and Winder; is the Past President for the Council for Municipal Court Judges; recipient of numerous awards from Gwinnett County Bar Association; “Best of Gwinnett” for legal representation 2014-present; Gwinnett People to Know; sponsor of Gwinnett Leadership of Women; Past President of the Lawrenceville Kiwanis Club and; and has published more than 70 articles.

She is also a member of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Gwinnett Chairman’s Club. Her family is proud to be part of the Georgia Bulldawg nation.

Margaret has a talented team that includes attorney Houston Washburn, specializing in personal injury cases and criminal defense; and Attorney Daysha Scott, who specializes in domestic and juvenile court litigation. The Office Manager, legal assistants and paralegals have nearly 50 years of combined paralegal, courtroom, and engineering experience and are fluent in Spanish.

Whether clients are facing a divorce, criminal charges, a Juvenile court matter, personal injury or hurt on the job, or any other legal problems, the Law Offices of Margaret Gettle Washburn P.C. offers the highest levels of advice, advocacy and service. For more information, visit www.washburnlawoffices.com or call 770-963-1105.