Watch the Dawgs at the Ultimate Family Tailgate

College football season is like Christmas to many here in the South. It’s more than a sport – it’s a lifestyle.

And with college football comes tailgating. Football, friends, family, and food. It’s all you need!

That’s why the Mall of Georgia is hosting their second annual Ultimate Family Tailgate on Saturday, September 21 in The Village. Starting at 5:30 p.m., families can enjoy children’s activities and live music from local singer Chris Hamrick before watching UGA take on Notre Dame on the LED screen at 8 p.m.

Attendees 21 years and older can also grab a drink from one of The Village’s restaurants to sip while watching the game on the lawn. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the festivities.

