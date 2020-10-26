What’s New at Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Northside Hospital Gwinnett has welcomed three new physicians across their practices just this past month. Each of the new team members is passionate about their line of work and they are ready to meet their new Gwinnett patients. Northside Hospital is excited to continue expanding in Gwinnett in order to best serve the county and continue helping families stay healthy and happy.

Northside Thoracic Surgery has just welcomed a new member to their team, Dr. Jess D. Schwartz. He is board-certified in thoracic surgery and specializes in treating patients with lung cancer, esophageal cancer, and mediastinal malignancies. Before joining Northside, Dr. Schwartz spent the last 15 years in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in 2016 performed the state’s first successful robot-assisted lobectomy for lung cancer. Most recently, he performed Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s first lobectomy using the very latest Xi™ model of da Vinci® surgical system.

Dr. Vandene Miller-Adams has just joined Gwinnett Physicians Group OB/GYN. She is an obstetrician and gynecologist who is passionate about advocacy and helping women understand the importance of making their own health a priority. Dr. Miller-Adams specializes in robotic surgery, management of abnormal uterine bleeding, and high-risk pregnancies. Dr. Miller-Adams is excited to offer a high level of personalized care to women in Gwinnett County as part of the team at Gwinnett Physicians Group OB/GYN.

Northside Peachtree Corners Primary Care is pleased to welcome Dr. Zachary Cohen to its practice. Dr. Cohen is a board-certified physician in family and integrative medicine. He specializes in general primary care, as well as nutritional counseling, integrative medicine, mental health management, routine gynecology, and men’s health. Dr. Cohen has been practicing medicine for nearly a decade. He chose to practice family medicine because he wants to be the first face patients see and to help them to navigate the complexity of healthcare.

