Windsor Realty: Everything From Castles to Cottages

Working in real estate comes naturally for Windsor Realty Owner/Broker Ginny Nevins – and that’s simply because she loves what she does.

Under Nevins’ leadership since 2005, Windsor Realty lives up to its tagline, selling “castles to cottages and everything in between.”

Nevins and Windsor Realty provide high-touch service and unmatched devotion to their clients. In fact, more than 80% of Windsor’s clients are personal referrals from satisfied buyers and sellers whose loyalty are a testament to a successful track record.

With many tools at their disposal, including marketing, technology, communication and negotiation skills, the team at Windsor Realty aims to find the perfect home (big or small) to fit each and every client’s needs.

With the goal of reaching a wide audience and selling each home quickly at the best possible price, the Windsor Realty team pulls from 36 years of experience that includes a network of professionals who make the sales process seamless.

In addition, Nevins brings an extensive knowledge of the Metro Atlanta Market, with an emphasis on Gwinnett County.

Under Nevins’ leadership, Windsor has been a consistent winner of many industry awards including the consumer rated “Five Star Professional Award” and Namar Million Dollar Club for many years.

Experts in mortgage lending, staging, renovation contractors, inspectors and appraisers are standing by to assist. For more information, visit windsoratlanta.com or call 404-447-0069.