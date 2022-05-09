Guven Fine Jewelry: Outstanding Service, Exceptional Value & Unmatched Selection

A flawless wedding ring that reminds you of your love every time it catches your eye… A luxurious timepiece that elevates your look… Those intricate earrings that you cherish for the most special of occasions… The right fine jewelry can symbolize so much and bring joy, awe and inspiration for generations beyond our lifetime.

For over 35 years, Guven Fine Jewelry has made it their mission to bring this meaning and happiness to people across Gwinnett, along with outstanding customer service, exceptional value and an unmatched selection. Throughout their rich history, the family-owned business has made their name as a Mall of Georgia staple and become the trusted source for one-of-a-kind premium jewelry, expert advice and dependable cleaning and repair services.

The award-winning Guven Fine Jewelry offers an expansive variety of every type, style and cut of jewelry in addition to custom designs, so you aren’t limited to the same standard jewelry you’ve seen everywhere and can truly find the unique piece you’ve been dreaming of.

Their massive selection of premium jewelry includes:

• Engagement Rings

• Wedding Rings

• Right-Hand Rings

• Earrings

• Pendants

• Loose Diamonds

• Bracelets

• Timepieces

Guven Fine Jewelry’s knowledgeable professionals bring caring, extraordinary customer service every step of the way and help you make the most informed decisions. The esteemed jeweler also offers a variety of antique restoration, cleaning, alterations and repair services to ensure you get the most potential from your piece.

Whether you have a special milestone coming up, you want to treat yourself to something luxurious, it’s time for a new premium timepiece – or maybe you’re thinking about popping a certain question – Guven Fine Jewelry is honored to bring you unparalleled quality, variety, service and value while being a part of your special moments. Their kind and courteous experts are here to ensure you have an experience as wonderful and memorable as the fine jewelry you’re seeking.

Guven Fine Jewelry

GuvenFineJewelry.com

678-546-9099

info@guvenfinejewelry.com

1790 Mall of Georgia Blvd

Buford, GA 30519