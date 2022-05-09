North Gwinnett Cooperative: More Than Just a Food Bank

Just how effective is North Gwinnett Cooperative at providing for those in need?

The impact is clear in the numbers: Three million pounds of food since 1991. 30,000 people fed every year. More than 1,500 holiday meals, 10,000 toys and 600 people provided for at Christmas. And that’s not all.

The success of the North Gwinnett Cooperative is a testament to what communities can do when they work together.

For more than 30 years, they have assisted senior citizens on fixed incomes; families with lost or reduced income; hungry children; and homeless individuals and families. That’s all thanks to the help of generous people just like you in the community.

Formed in 1991 as a ministry that provides food, clothing, financial assistance and spiritual support to those in need in the Buford, Suwanee, and Sugar Hill (as well as the Gwinnett portions of Auburn, Braselton, Bethlehem and Hoschton), the North Gwinnett Cooperative aims to bridge the gaps for critical needs of families, providing services to aid in the path to self-sufficiency.

The ministry is now supported by additional congregations, area businesses, civic organizations, schools and individuals who generously donate food, clothing, financial resources, and committed volunteer efforts.

Additionally, Second Blessings, North Gwinnett Cooperative’s thrift store, is open to the public. Proceeds from the store are used to purchase medicines for senior citizens.

The largest demographic served by the 501(c)(3) organization are children. North Gwinnett Cooperative works with families to help make sure no child goes hungry.

The organization also develops relationships with seniors who are challenged with a fixed income vs their medical/prescription rising bills to make sure they have food and necessary physical and emotional needs met.

In addition, North Gwinnett Cooperative is a resource to individuals and families who have experienced a job loss, poor health, or a crisis — providing support to help during critical times.

For more information, visit www.ngcoop.org or call 770-271-9793.