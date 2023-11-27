Winter Wonderland At Lake Lanier

Welcome to Winter Wonderland—just 45 minutes north of Atlanta! In addition to being Georgia’s ultimate getaway, having breathtaking views, miles of walking trails, and a lakeside golf course, Lake Lanier offers spectacular winter and Christmas themed activities. Discover Lake Lanier’s fun-filled attractions this holiday season for a sleigh-cation! Rides, slides and so much more!

VIDEO: Margaritaville’s License To Chill Snow Islands

Opening on November 19th, Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular will take visitors on a magical walk through an amazing light extravaganza with festive seasonal music. License to Chill Snow Island Margaritaville at Lanier Islands reopens for the winter season, on Saturday, November 4th with blizzard mountain snow tubing, an ice rink, amusement rides, snowball alley and more!

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular:

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Start the season off right with plans to visit Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular. Grab one of our signature holiday drinks and immerse yourself in a fin-tastic light display. Visit Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular for a night of nostalgic wintry fun.

Holiday Festival & Lantern Parade

On Saturday, November 18th, join the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival complete with a fun and festive holiday lantern parade in downtown Flowery Branch. This year’s festival will feature the Christmas Wished Lantern Parade, and include a holiday gift market with vendors, photo opportunities with Santa, food trucks, selfie world, kids’ activities and so much more!

Reindeer Dash Scavenger Hunt:

You can explore the Islands on a deluxe resort golf cart for the Reindeer Dash Scavenger Hunt.

Holiday Boat Light Parade:

The 2023 Holiday Boat Light Parade at Lake Lanier is Saturday, December 9th. Join us for a festival of lights as boats of all sizes parade through the waters of Lake Lanier.

Blizzard Mountain Snow Tubing:

Blizzard Mountain is one of North America’s longest snow rides. Get outdoors and active with adrenaline-boosting tubing on the 575-foot-long, eight-story snow slide. Please Note: Snow tubing is single rider only with a 42” height requirement.

Frosty’s Ice Rink:

Something about gliding around the skating rink goes hand in hand with the holidays! If you’ve never tried ice skating before, try it this winter at our skating rink. It’s a fun way to spend time with family or friends and great for date night too.

Snow Island Amusement Rides:

The sites, scents, and sounds of our carnival area will enchant the young and stir warm memories in the forever young. Hop on the carousel, the bumper cars, Ferris wheel and more and bring back your childhood!

Snowball Alley:

Play in the snow, challenge your friends to a snowball fight and get some excellent snow angel photos to share.

Food And Drink:

Glacier Café

Tipsy Snowman

Jack Frost’s Shark Shack

Glacier Bakeshop

Wrap up your winter experience!

Lanier Islands has special offers and vacation packages all throughout winter. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or to make family memories to last a lifetime, Lanier Islands has the perfect package for you.