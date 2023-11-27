Experience the magic of the holiday season with the Atlanta Christkindl Market, a unique fusion of traditional German festivities and the vibrant spirit of Atlanta. From delicious culinary delights to handcrafted treasures, immerse yourself in an enchanting world where old-world charm intertwines with the modern energy of this bustling city.

Featured vendors include the family-run company Käthe Wohlfahrt, an ambassador for the traditional German Christmas tradition. As well as everyone from chocolatiers to jewelry makers and Belgian bakeshops to glass blowers.

There steaming hot cocoa, delicious pretzels, German traditional favorites, and more to taste and try while you shop. Pick out some adorable ornaments for your tree, decorations for your home, or gifts for your family and friends. It’s the European style market you didn’t know you needed.

Got little ones? Bring them along to take pictures with Santa! Leashed pets are welcome too.

Atlanta Christkindl Market 2023

Event Dates:

Friday Nov 17th to Sunday Nov 19th, 2023 (3 days pre-weekend)

Black Friday, November 24th – Sunday, December 24th, 2023 (four weeks daily)

Open Hours:

Friday – Sunday 11 am to 9 pm

Monday – Thursday 3 pm to 8 pm

Location:

Buckhead Village District, 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE / Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Cost:

Admission to the Christkindl is FREE

Social Media:

Use #CKM23 when you post about us!

Buckhead Village District

The Buckhead Village centrally located and accessible from all over the Greater ATL.

It provides an incredible space for over 50 vendors to set up shop in Parking Lot F, a 32,250 square foot lot at the corner of Bolling Way and Peachtree Rd.

With ample parking in paid, designated decks, access to public transportation like MARTA, and the setup already in place to accommodate large crowds, The Buckhead Village offers a truly unique and welcoming environment for this incredible annual Atlanta tradition.

For more information about Buckhead Village, visit www.buckheadvillagedistrict.com