The sweetest of holiday traditions is back, and it’s time to experience the enchantment with friends and family. Gwinnett Ballet Theatre proudly presents its 42nd annual production of The Nutcracker, a timeless classic that has captured the hearts of generations. This holiday season, immerse yourself in a world of wonder and magic as we take you on a captivating journey alongside Little Clara.

Step into Clara’s dream as she embarks on a whimsical adventure in a magical land. Witness Drosselmeyer’s magic bring an army of mice and Clara’s beloved nutcracker to life at the stroke of midnight. The Gas South District Theater will be transformed into a winter wonderland, transporting you to the Land of the Snowflakes and the Kingdom of the Sweets. Join Clara and her Nutcracker prince as they set out on a journey to battle the Mouse King and finally meet the illustrious Sugar Plum Fairy.

What sets Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s production apart is the inclusion of a 40-member live orchestra. With each performance, Tchaikovsky’s iconic score resonates with grandeur. The live orchestra adds an extra layer of magic, ensuring the enchanting music fills the theater and immerses you in the heartwarming story of The Nutcracker.

Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker is not just a performance; it’s an experience that brings families and friends closer during the holiday season. The show’s charm and allure make it the perfect choice for a family or corporate holiday event. Whether you are looking to treat your employees and their families or entertain your clients in a festive atmosphere with the added benefit of supporting the arts in the community, The Nutcracker is the ideal choice.

For corporations, group tickets are available, making it easier than ever to organize a memorable and magical outing with special recognition of the company at the event. Share the joy of the holiday season with your colleagues and their loved ones as you all come together to enjoy the holiday tradition of The Nutcracker. This is an opportunity to create lasting memories and strengthen bonds within your organization. For group tickets information, please email nutcracker@gwinnettballet.org.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary holiday tradition. Join us at the Gas South District Theater from December 8th to the 17th for a series of captivating performances. Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker promises to transport you to a world of enchantment, with stunning choreography, breathtaking costumes, and the mesmerizing sounds of the live orchestra. Make it your special corporate holiday family event and secure your group tickets today. This holiday season, share in the magic of The Nutcracker and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Use the unlock code: TOYBOX for a 10% discount on tickets.

https://www.gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-2023