Career-Focused for Real-World Job Skills

Be a Cybersecurity Superhero

At Gwinnett Technical College, we recognize the need for cyber superheroes and the future growth of opportunities in this field. For this reason, we provide an extensive education with rigorous courses in computer science, forensics, security and more. These classes open the doors to employment in various sectors such as financial institutions or government agencies. Whether you seek an Associate Degree in Cybersecurity or a Certificate in Cyber Crime, each program prepares students to understand the concepts, principles, and techniques required in computer information processing. To start your path to learn how to protect computer networks and information assets, visit GwinnettTech.edu or stop by our campus for more information.

Garfield Anderson, Dean of Computer Sciences

678-226-6505 | GAnderson@gwinnetttech.edu

LAUNCH POINTE PROVIDES HANDS-ON CAREER TRAINING

Wherever the programs at Gwinnett Technical College may take you, Launch Pointe, The Clyde L. Strickland Center for Career Experience will help secure the future you choose. Our resources provide students with hands-on opportunities through internships, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship experiences. Job-based training is essential to understanding the career choice that is best for you. Through Launch Pointe, you will get the support you need, from preparing for your internship interview to the first day of your career. To get started on the journey to the perfect career, visit GwinnettTech.edu or stop by our campus for more information.

Phoebe Coquerel, Director of Career Experience

678-226-6969 | pcoquerel@gwinnetttech.edu

IS A MERCEDES-BENZ IN YOUR FUTURE?

Gwinnett Technical College has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to offer an exclusive education in automotive repair with a focus on Mercedes-Benz vehicles. There is a significant demand for professionals in this competitive area and we are committed to preparing students for long, dynamic careers. In the Mercedes-Benz College Automotive program, you will learn the fundamentals of inspecting vehicles, diagnosing issues, repairing and providing basic services. Graduates of this new program will be prepared for a dynamic automotive career with extensive knowledge in the latest technology. To take advantage of the opportunity for a hands-on education, visit GwinnettTech.edu or stop by the campus for more information.

Mark Whittaker, Program Director

678-226-6354 | markwhittaker@gwinnetttech.edu