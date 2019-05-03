CarMax to Create 300+ Jobs In Gwinnett County

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, will create more than 300 jobs for their new Customer Experience Center opening in Peachtree Corners early this summer. Over the coming months, CarMax will hire customer experience consultants, assistants, and managers to work at the location.

“CarMax is continuing to change the way consumers buy cars with their fresh approach to combining innovative technology with the expertise and help that their employees provide customers,” said Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash. “Gwinnett’s talented workforce and strategic location create the ideal environment for pioneering companies like CarMax to succeed.”

Employees at the new Customer Experience Center in Peachtree Corners will assist customers over the phone or online to help them find their ideal vehicle, navigate financing, and provide any assistance needed.

For 15 consecutive years, CarMax has been recognized as a Fortune 100 Best Company to Work For.

“This investment will ensure greater opportunities for metro-Atlanta’s talented and diverse workforce while providing an innovative service to car buyers across the state and surrounding region,” said Governor Kemp.

“We are pleased to have CarMax’s new Customer Experience Center bring over 300 new jobs to Peachtree Corners,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “As a regional job hub, our city continues to be a draw for top-tiered businesses, including Fortune 100 companies like CarMax.”