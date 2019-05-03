Nick Masino to Become Next Chamber President

The Gwinnett Chamber, one of the largest suburban Chambers of Commerce in the nation, recently announced Nick Masino as its new president and CEO, effective July 1.

Following a four-month search process, members of the Gwinnett Chamber board of directors voted in support of appointing Masino, currently Gwinnett Chamber & Partnership Gwinnett’s Chief Economic Development Officer, to take the reins from the retiring Dr. Dan Kaufman.

“Nick brings incredible energy and dynamism to the job, with great experience in having directed economic development for the Chamber through the Partnership Gwinnett initiative for over a decade,” said Chamber Board Chairman Tom Andersen. “He’s well respected, not only in Gwinnett County, but in the entire metropolitan Atlanta region, and, with his experience and skill set, he will clearly be able to hit the ground running in leading the Gwinnett Chamber to new heights.”

Masino joined the Chamber in 2007 and has served in the key economic development leadership role for the past 12 years, which has brought approximately 250 company expansions or relocations, more than 23,000 new jobs and more than $1.7 billion in investment to Gwinnett.

Masino served two terms as mayor of Suwanee, during which the city embarked on a comprehensive economic and community development project highlighted by the construction of a 24,000 square foot City Hall and the popular 65-acre Suwanee Town Center, which led Suwanee to be named a CNN-Money magazine’s Top 10 Town in America.