Why Choose Advanced Urology?

Seeing a urologist can often involve sensitive and challenging personal choices, so you want to make an informed decision. Advanced Urology serves over 30,000 patients in Gwinnett, metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia with locations in Snellville, John’s Creek, Lawrenceville, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta and Athens. Offices in Dunwoody, Kennesaw and Marietta will open in 2019.

Exceptional & Personal Service

A team of talented, compassionate doctors and medical staff make patients feel at home. Patient education is a top priority – all treatment options and procedures are thoroughly explained. Personalized thank you notes and follow up phone calls are the standard of care.

Innovative Treatment

Advanced Urology’s surgical center of excellence is one of the busiest in the world. They recruit the top doctors in the country who specialize in leading-edge technology related to robotic surgery, clinical trials, and men’s health.

Superior Outcomes

The surgeons and staff work within Advanced Urology’s state-of-the-art facilities to provide comprehensive and efficient patient care. This ultimately results in added value for patients when compared to care provided in a traditional hospital setting.

Ready to learn more? Call 404-238-7186 or visit AdvancedUrology.com.