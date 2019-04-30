Treating the patient, not just the disease

WITHIN THE NEXT DECADE, cancer will be the #1 cause of death for Americans. Urologic malignancies account for 33% of cancer in men, with prostate cancer as the most common.

Dr. Dev Mally at Advanced Urology is fellowship-trained in treating these urologic cancers, including prostate, kidney, bladder, adrenal and testicular cancer. He is accredited by the Society of Urologic Oncology.

Dr. Mally was a fellow and clinical instructor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, one of the nation’s top two centers for cancer care. While at Sloan Kettering, Dr. Mally was the primary author for a clinical trial pioneering a new treatment for bladder cancer – an approach known as immunotherapy – which was heralded as the “Breakthrough of the Year” by Science magazine in 2013.

As a skilled robotic surgeon, Dr. Mally is helping his patients achieve easier recoveries. “The majority of my cancer surgeries are now done in a minimally invasive fashion – which is great news for patients, who benefit from superior outcomes, with faster recovery time and less pain.”

“The majority of men who undergo Robotic Prostatectomy (for prostate cancer) are able to go home the same day. Their recovery is quicker and their functional outcomes are better than traditional open surgery,” explains Dr. Mally. “It’s so gratifying to be able to deliver this type of result in cancer surgery.”

Bladder cancer treatment is also undergoing innovative treatment changes. “For some patients, I can build them a new bladder using a segment of their small intestines so they can avoid an ostomy.”

“I personalize care to the patient’s specific needs and circumstances. I want to treat the whole patient, not just their disease,” says Dr. Mally. “I want to help my patients beat cancer, but I also want them to live full and enjoyable lives.”

Dr. Dev Mally

Diplomate, American Board of Urology

Urologic Oncologist and Robotics-trained surgeon

Specialist in treating all types of urologic cancer, including prostate, kidney, bladder, adrenal and testes cancer

Clinical Instructor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Drexel University College of Medicine

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (internship in general surgery and residency in urology)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (fellowship in urologic oncology)

Patient’s Choice Award 2018

Compassionate Doctor Award 2018 Americas Most Honored Professionals 2018