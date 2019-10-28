2019 Rainbow Village “We Are Family” Benefit Gala Breaks Records for Funds Raised

Nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycles of homelessness, poverty, and domestic violence raised more than $330K during its annual fundraising event on October 12 at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Marking one of Duluth, GA-based Rainbow Village’s largest fundraisers of the year, the 2019 Rainbow Village “We Are Family” Benefit Gala was hosted at the Atlanta Athletic Club on Saturday, October 12. Over 300 people were in attendance to enjoy silent and live auctions, seated dinner, speeches from the nonprofit’s CEO and one of its graduates, and more. By the end of the evening, the nonprofit with a mission to transform lives by breaking the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence had witnessed record-breaking results from its fundraising efforts.

“A great deal of hard work goes into planning and implementing the ‘We Are Family’ Gala each year,” shared Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “And each year, that hard work pays off so beautifully. Last year was my first introduction to our Gala, which has been a long-standing tradition for our organization. It’s a very special evening on so many fronts that often includes an account from one of our residents or alumni as they share their story of what Rainbow Village has brought to their lives. This year, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room as one of our graduates, Carrie Chaney – who now serves as Program Alumni Representative on our Board – painted an amazing picture of how our organization had changed her life and the lives of her children. Accounts like hers make it real for the folks in attendance and they feel a true connection to our mission and the families we’re helping. We are so grateful to our supporters, sponsors, board members and staff for the hand they had in making this one of our most impactful Galas to date.”

In 2017, the Rainbow Village “We Are Family” Gala raised $276,000. By 2018’s event, the number rose to an astounding $300,000. This year’s event raised an unprecedented $337,893. The Gala serves as one of the nonprofit’s largest fundraisers of the year, followed by the Rainbow Village Second Chance Golf Classic – which is hosted each Spring. The 2019 Second Chance Golf Classic raised $88,100 for the organization.

“All of the proceeds from our Gala and Golf Classic go to support the operations and crucial programs available at the Rainbow Village campus,” added Conner. “We have the capacity to house and serve 30 homeless families at any given time. Unlike many homeless programs that simply provide shelter and food, we provide programming in the areas of family stability, physical and mental well-being, education and training, financial counseling, money management, career development, and employment assistance. We are devoted to helping the WHOLE family – which is why we also provide programs for children on our campus. The funds we raise through events like this, as well as through grants and donations, pave the way for the homeless families we serve to move on to their NEXT home.”

The next fundraising event on Rainbow Village’s calendar is the 2020 Second Chance Golf Classic, which is slated for May 4, 2020, at TPC Sugarloaf.

To learn more about Rainbow Village, visit their page on the Guide to Gwinnett site!