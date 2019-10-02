Food Network Star to open new restaurant in Peachtree Corners

The neighborhood grill gets William Jack Degel’s food and decor makeover.

In early 2020, Food Network Star and owner of Uncle Jack’s Meat House William Jack Degel will be opening his third Uncle Jack’s Meat House in Peachtree Corners. This location will be the second in Georgia, following Duluth’s opening a few years back.

“It’s been an amazing three years in Duluth. We look forward to our continued growth in the Uncle Jack’s brand with our new location at Peachtree Corners Town Center,” Degel said. “We welcome everyone to visit our house – the Meat House, that is – where we’ve reinvented the American Bar and Grill.”

It’s Degel’s larger-than-life version of a neighborhood bar and grill, featuring scratch-made appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and specializing in steak, completed with creative new menu items like the Charred Spanish Octopus.

Uncle Jack’s has the look and feel of a 1900s warehouse in New York’s Famous Meatpacking District, complete with aged cement, raw vintage steel, subway title, meat hooks, custom wallpaper featuring archival butcher photos, with flying pigs and steer heads mounted on the walls. The tufted and red vinyl seating, marble bar tops with old school bar styling mixed in and outdoor fire pit lounge areas provide a pop of sophistication while also reinforcing the vintage theme.

The bar will be fully stocked bar with more than 40 varieties of small-batch bourbons, whiskeys, scotches, ryes, 6-8 local tap beers, 12-16 craft beers, along with a seasonal fresh artisanal handcrafted cocktail menu. Some signature dishes include Jack’s Steak Sandwich, U.S.D.A. Steak & Chops, and the Ooey Gooey Mooey Burger.

