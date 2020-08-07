8 Craft Beers You Need To Try This Summer

We are in the golden age of beer. Popping up in every city are picturesque breweries, each specializing in their own craft beer selection. From mainstream lagers and ales to IPA’s and innovative craft stouts – everyone is brewing and selecting the most unique tastes to innovate their tap.

Our friends over at Beverage Superstore in Grayson offer a great selection of local and seasonal beers that make them the one-stop-shop to help you #drinklocal this summer. We’ve rounded up 8 beers that you need to try. Check them out!

1. Slow Pour Brewing – Nostalgia IPA

American IPA featuring citra and centennial hops with a smooth, crisp and aromatic finish. 6.4% ABV 59 IBU

2. Steady Hand Beer Co. – Paradise Waits IPA

India Pale Ale with a lush balance between citrus and subtle pine bitterness 7% ABV 75 IBU

3. Reformation Brewery- Haddy

A Belgian-style white ale with refreshing citrus notes and a mild, tart finish, Haddy is brewed with coriander, lemon peel, and wheat malts. 4.8% ABV 16 IBU

4. Untitled Art Florida Seltzer – Pear Guava Seltzer

Untitled Art’s Florida Seltzers use natural fruit juice to allow the fruit flavors to shine. All of the drinks are gluten-free, low calorie, vegan and low carb. The Prickly Pear Guava is VERY fruit forward and a great alternative for beer. 5% ABV 100 Calories

Sour Asylum | Lord Grey is a limited lacto-fermented sour brewed with Earl Grey tea that uniquely blends the sour ale’s tartness with flavor and aroma notes of lavender and bergamot. 5% ABV 5 IBU

6. Monday Night Brewing Co. – Slap Fight

This IPA is light in body, heavy in character, and features Munich and Crystal pale malts for a clean, rich mouthfeel. Comet, Ekuanot, and Mosaic hops lend a pungent herbal aroma, peppered with hints of papaya, orange, and grapefruit. 5.8% ABV 58 IBU

7. Slow Pour Brewery – Nebula Gold

This double dry-hopped hazy IPA features Sabro and Amarillo hops. It is full-bodied with notes of juicy orange, tangerine, and coconut. 6.2% ABV 35 IBU

8. Monday Night Brewing Co. – Narwater Mango Guava