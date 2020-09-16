8 Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in Gwinnett

Yes, it’s possible to go dairy and meat-free and still eat delicious food – it’s called Veganism! Veganism goes beyond the vegetarian diet and excludes all meat, eggs, dairy products, and other animal-derived ingredients. It’s the cleanest diet/lifestyle out there consisting mostly of grains, beans, legumes, veggies, and fruits.

Gwinnett is home to quite a few restaurants that specialize in Vegan friendly dishes! Check them out!

VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant

This Asian fusion restaurant is a favorite among local vegetarians and vegans due to their huge range of menu options and the staff’s passion about the benefits of plant-based eating. They serve many types of dishes: noodles, vegan mock meats, fried rice, and 23 different sushi rolls!

They just opened a new location, VeGreen 2 Go, on Sept. 2 which is a fast-casual version of their original restaurant. The menu has many of the same Asian fusion dishes with some Americanized options like a fried Beyond Meat wonton, vegan chicken drumsticks, and VG shrimp burger! Both restaurants are located in Duluth.

Nacho Daddy

Located in Downtown Duluth, Nacho Daddy serves Americanized Mexican food and is known for their nachos, margaritas, and “scorpion shot.” Unlike many Mexican restaurants, they have a surprising variety of veg-friendly options! They have house-made vegan queso, chicken, and sour cream and 13 dedicated vegan dishes on their menu to try.

Antoinette’s Cafe

This Buford café has a cozy atmosphere, welcoming staff, and it’s the perfect spot to grab a fresh, healthy meal! When it comes to beverages, they serve coffee, tea, smoothies, juices, and recently added bubble tea. Their plant-based food options include vegan sandwiches, salads, avocado toast, and bagels with vegan cream cheese. One of their must-try dishes is the popular chickpea “toona” sandwich!

Hajun Farm Restaurant – Suwanee

This unique Korean eatery is serious about keeping it fresh! Located in Suwanee, their food is all vegan and house-made with fresh produce grown at their own farm. Their most-loved dishes include kimchi dumpling soup, spicy tofu “steak”, and bibimbap. All of their meals come in large servings, so this vegan Korean spot is sure to keep you satisfied!

Udipi Café

Udipi Café is a traditional Indian restaurant serving 100% vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, Jain and Brahmin food in Duluth. Their food is prepared with the finest of ingredients, freshness of local produce, aromas of the Indian sub-continent and tastes like no other can imitate.

Loving Hut Norcross

Loving Hut is a fully vegan Asian fusion restaurant with locations all across the US and is notable for their abundant variety of menu items. This Norcross location has dozens of dishes from veggie rolls and pho to stir-fries and soups. And don’t forget dessert – Loving Hut serves delicious vegan cakes in several flavors!

Mellow Mushroom

This popular pizza restaurant is probably familiar, but did you know they have a lot of vegan options? For their pizzas toppings, they offer Follow Your Heart brand vegan cheese and tofu or tempeh prepared with BBQ, buffalo, jerk, or teriyaki. And of course, they have 20 different vegetable toppings! Their pizza toppings can also be used to make vegan calzones and hoagies! Mellow Mushroom has Gwinnett locations in Lawrenceville, Snellville, Norcross, and Suwanee.

Kani House

Located near the Mall of Georgia, Kani House is a popular Japanese steakhouse and sushi restaurant. They have a specific vegan menu showing all of their plant-based options. The vegan menu has an abundance of options including sushi, tempura, fried rice, and hotpot. Diners can event create their own sushi rolls, choosing from 13 different fresh ingredients!