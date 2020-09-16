Aurora Theater announces seasonal festivities!

In the face of massive industry challenges, Aurora Theatre breaks past barriers to deliver entertainment in its most innovative—and safest—form. This fall, the theatre offers outdoor pop-ups, virtual classes, and streams of events for everyone stuck at home and missing meaningful community interactions. Both kids and adults will enjoy the variety of shows the theatre has to offer, from ghost tours to heartfelt musicals. An outline of the Aurora Theatre’s fall season is as outlined below:

September Schedule:

Sep. 18th – Raise Your Voice (Grades 6-8)

Tuition $175

Led by Aurora Teaching Artist India Tyree, students will explore the fundamentals of acting and create original material. At the end of the course, their final showcase will be shared through Zoom.

Sep. 19th – Acting On Camera (Grades 9-12)

Tuition $175

The course, led by Atalanta Siege, answers what the various differences between film and theatre are. Students will learn the fundamentals of acting on camera and create their own film reels by the end of the course.

Sep. 19th – Petite Players (Preschool, ages 3-5)

Tuition $25 per class or $125 for all six classes

This course features favorites from the Aurora Theatre Digital Series’ Aurora Storytime. Students will use play, creative drama, and arts and crafts to bring the books to life.

Sep. 21 – Magic and Mischief: Catch that Niffler (Grades 4-5)

Tuition $175

Led by Aurora Teaching Artist Katie Causey, students will work together with others to catch an escaped mythical creature taking all the treasures in Bristlebane while exploring acting fundamentals.

Sep. 22 – Magic and Mischief: Welcome to Bristlebane (Grades 1-3)

Tuition $175

In this course, students are introduced to fundamentals of acting by Aurora Teaching Artist Danielle Parker and Director of Education Renita James and immerse themselves in a school called Bristlebane while learning about their own magical abilities.

Sep. 25 – Lawrenceville Ghost Tours

Price varies

Spooky meets history in this tour featuring real stories and paranormal places. Aurora Theatre costumed storytellers are sure to give thrill-seekers a chill down their spine this fall!

Sep. 25 – Barbara’s Blue Kitchen

Based on the novel by Lori Fisher

Lyrics and music by Lori Fisher

Prices start at $30

In this musical, a kind Barbara Jean runs a diner where the love and gossip in the small town of Watertown, Tennessee happens. This slice-of-life show is bound to tug on heartstrings as the stories of seven particular customers unravel.