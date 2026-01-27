A Clearer Path for Your Money, Backed by Experience

If you’re ready to get more intentional about your money, Roger S. Green, MSFS, CFP®, and Andrew Green, CFP®, AIF®, are ready to meet you where you are. The father-son team behind Green Financial Resources, LLC (GFR) brings hands-on experience to financial planning and investing.

Together they have more than 47 years of experience helping individuals and small business owners make smart, steady financial decisions. Both are also National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®) certificate holders. The team at GFR has built a reputation for service and all-around excellence, reflected in their eleven consecutive Best of Gwinnett Award wins from 2014-2024.

No matter where you are in life, just starting out, hitting your stride professionally, preparing for retirement, or already enjoying it, Green Financial Resources helps you build a plan that fits your real goals. They also work with clients who want a clear second opinion on an existing strategy, as well as those needing financial guidance with their own small business. You can schedule a no-cost, no-obligation consultation in office or on Zoom, with no asset minimums. The focus stays on long term investment growth and practical retirement planning, with guidance that adapts and assists as your life and priorities change.

Take action toward meeting your financial goals today. Schedule your consultation with Green Financial Resources and start building a plan you can rely on.

Green Financial Resources, LLC

RogerSGreen.com

770-931-1414

3700 Crestwood Pkwy NW, Ste. 140

Duluth, GA 30096



Roger and Andrew Green are both Investment Advisor Representatives offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisors LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker/Dealer, member FINRA, SIPC. Green Financial and Cetera Advisors are not affiliated.



