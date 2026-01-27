Confidence is the New Cardio!

Looking to swap your couch routine for something a little more energizing? Enter a weeknight option that does more than burn calories. The Gwinnett County Police Department is offering a free Rape Aggression Defense course at the Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville. Running February 17, 18, 24, and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., this class gives participants hands-on training in situational awareness, boundary setting, and physical self-defense techniques taught by certified instructors. You’ll walk away with real skills you can use, plus a whole lot more confidence than you had when you walked in.

This is not a boot camp, and it’s definitely not a lecture marathon. The RAD program blends conversation, practical movement, and real-world techniques in a way that feels approachable even if your idea of fitness lately has been walking the dog. Each session builds on the last, creating a steady rhythm that gets you moving, thinking, and more confident without the pressure of keeping up with anyone else.

A Smarter Way to Stay Active

What makes this course stand out is how grounded it feels. The focus is on everyday awareness and physical skills that translate directly into real life. You’re not learning flashy moves; you’re learning how to trust your instincts, understand boundaries, and respond with purpose.

Expect a mix of:

Light discussion around situational awareness and personal safety

Movement based techniques designed for real world scenarios

Supportive instruction that meets participants where they are

A guided simulation at the end that pulls everything together

As the sessions progress, something interesting happens: the physical side starts to feel easier, and the mental side gets sharper. By the final class, the confidence built along the way is just as noticeable as the skills themselves.

Right on Time for Spring

Timing matters, and this course hits at the perfect moment. As spring approaches and calendars start filling with outdoor plans, festivals, and later evenings, investing a few nights in personal safety feels like a smart reset. It’s an easy way to refresh your routine while adding something practical to your skill set.

Hosted locally and led by trained instructors through Gwinnett County Police, the RAD course keeps things community focused and accessible. No fees, no equipment, no pressure: just a chance to show up, learn something meaningful, and leave feeling stronger…in more ways than one!

If confidence counts as cardio, Gwinnett has plenty more where that came from. Dig into guidetogwinnett.com/sports-fitness for your next move.