A continuum of care at The Mansions at Gwinnett Park

When deciding on the next steps for you or your loved ones, there’s a lot to consider. It can be overwhelming, but The Mansions at Gwinnett Park is here to help. At The Mansions, continuous, assisted living and memory care services are provided daily. Our experienced team of nurses, therapists and caregivers provide quality care, while creating a positive experience for each resident. Residents in assisted living and memory care benefit from a program of activities that changes daily, as well as accessible fitness equipment, a diverse menu of dining options, life-enhancing therapy services and a loving community within The Mansions.

The Assisted Living community provides exceptional care in a pristine and cozy environment where you or your loved one will feel right at home. With a team of CNAs and CMAs on-call around the clock, we can manage your medication and assist with daily living activities so you can feel supported and ready to conquer the day. The Mansions at Gwinnett Park values and incorporates the qualities of dignity, respect and independence in every aspect of the residents’ care and experience.

Memory Care programs are offered to residents with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other forms of memory loss. Our goal is to create an environment that is safe and feels hopeful, fulfilling and homelike. We accomplish this goal by utilizing the 3 pillars which are Safety, Structure and Approach. Providing special programs and therapies specifically to residents with cognitive impairments is a top priority at The Mansions. Residents can expect to take part in specialized programming in a safe, supportive environment with individualized plans to fit their specific needs.

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park strives to be the leading expert in the senior living community, setting a new standard by providing the most up-to-date education, research, training and resources to our residents, families and team.

Whether seniors are entering The Mansions’ doors as a couple or by themselves, our staff’s priority is to keep families together—no matter the diagnosis. Care plans are created and evaluated as our residents’ needs change and are catered to their preference.

Our goal is to enable seniors to enjoy a longer period of independence and a greater sense of usefulness and purpose. We want to serve as a partner to you and your family to ensure yourself or your loved ones feel at home in The Mansions community.

