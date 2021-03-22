Smiles Change Lives at Georgia School of Orthodontics



Georgia School of Orthodontics is passionate about transforming the smiles and lives of its patients. It provides exceptional orthodontic care to the entire Atlanta community, through both its affordable treatment options and its complimentary care programs.

GSO’s Mission

One of GSO’s primary missions is providing access to high-quality orthodontic treatment at a price all families can afford. “The average cost of orthodontic treatment is immensely expensive, especially when you consider that most families have more than one child in need of orthodontic care,” said Dr. Randy Kluender, President & Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “When we established Georgia School of Orthodontics, our goal was to provide the best quality care at a price that all families can afford.” Orthodontic care at GSO costs 40% less on average than private practice orthodontic care in the Atlanta area.

GSO Provides $150,000 in Complimentary Care

Georgia School of Orthodontics is committed to not only providing affordable orthodontic care, but also providing complimentary care to those most in need. They have several charitable programs that provide free braces and Invisalign® to those who qualify. “We are immensely proud of our complimentary care programs, including Gift of a Smile, Gift of a Smile Heroes, and Purple Heart Smiles,” said Dr. Kluender. “These three programs have provided over 50 deserving children and adults with free orthodontic treatment.”

Gift of a Smile. Since its establishment in 2016, it has given 17 children the gift of a new smile. Listen to Gift of a Smile recipient Sierra’s story in the video above.

Gift of a Smile Heroes. The first program for adults honors and recognizes heroes of all types in Atlanta metro communities by providing free braces or Invisalign treatment. Four heroes will be announced on March 26, and will continue the program by selecting one hero recipient per quarter.

Purple Heart Smiles. Over 30 children of Purple Heart recipients have been awarded with complimentary orthodontic care and GSO was proclaimed the first Purple Heart School recognized nationally for their mission to serve.

The GSO Difference

Your Health & Safety are Our #1 Priority

More Board Certified Orthodontists

Provide a Team Approach to Care

Advanced All Digital Technology

Braces & Invisalign® for all Ages

Two Convenient Locations

Affordable Monthly Payments of $99

Best Price Guarantee

To find out more about GSO, or to schedule a free virtual consultation, call 770.351.7737 or visit bracestoday.com.