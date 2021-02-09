The Perfect Bone-In Ribeye at Bottles & Bones!

About a block from Suwanee City Hall on Buford Highway sits the answer to the traditional steakhouse, Bottles & Bones. This modern American chophouse is sophisticated yet approachable, and known for its delicious cuts of meat, grilled over charcoal on a Josper oven and grill from Barcelona, Spain. Entrepreneur and owner Rob Taranto combined impeccable service in an upbeat, lively environment to create the kind of restaurant he felt the neighborhood needed.

“Creating this concept took some time. We really needed to understand what the community here would embrace. Modern American chophouse concept was based on a varied menu. And so, with that, it’s chef-driven. We have daily dinner specials, appetizer specials that aren’t on our everyday menu. It’s getting away from the same old, same old that you may be used to when you go to your local country club or your pizzeria for dinner,” Rob shares.

The kitchen at Bottles & Bones is a positive environment. Executive chef John L. Soilis brings a passion for quality ingredients, and a creative and diverse menu with something on it for everyone.

“On our menu we have all kinds of different items, from Asian to American. We have a pork chop Italian risotto with jumbo scallops, beautiful steaks that are prime meat from the Midwest. Lots of different sides, from a sweet potato puree to green beans amandine, brussels sprouts with a bacon jam. So, a phenomenal array of steaks with a wonderful assortment of different sides and many different appetizers,” Chef Soilis explains.

It’s not just the kitchen that makes Bottles & Bones amazing. It’s also the staff, led by hospitality veteran Emile Blau, general manager.

Emile explains the mission he believes Bottles and Bones is on: “What we do, and the premise for how we are, is, ‘How do we make people feel?’ So, walking in the door, recognizing regular customers by names, knowing where they like to sit, knowing their preferences, to getting them seated, the servers becoming familiar with them as well-paired with the execution of our fabulous kitchen that just puts out amazing food.”

Owner Rob Taranto believes “…that, through this pandemic, we have become known as the go-to restaurant and bar in the area, something that the community didn’t have. So, it’s becoming more of a place to meet and greet, and congregate, and get a great meal and a great drink.”

No matter if you’re looking for some local nightlife or just an excellent meal, Bottles & Bones in downtown Suwanee, Georgia is sure to have something you’ll love.

If you want more information on Bottles & Bones, please check out their website:

https://www.bottlesandbonesga.com