A Decade of Hope: Paint Gwinnett Pink 2025

Every October, Gwinnett turns pink. Not just in ribbons, t-shirts, or banners, but in the collective heartbeat of a community rallying together. Paint Gwinnett Pink isn’t just another 5K—it’s our neighbors, friends, and families walking side by side to support those facing a breast cancer diagnosis. It’s a celebration of survivorship, a tribute to those we’ve lost, and a promise that no one in Gwinnett fights alone.

How It All Began

Paint Gwinnett Pink started right here at home in 2016. The idea came from Bobbie Menneg, a breast cancer survivor and support group facilitator, and Jennifer Griffin, an event director who worked closely with patients. Both women recognized that people weren’t just fighting cancer—they were also struggling with the financial, emotional, and practical challenges that come with a diagnosis.

They believed Gwinnett could step up and help. And they were right. That first year, with the help of Paint Georgia Pink, Inc., participants, sponsors, and volunteers, the inaugural event exceeded expectations. More importantly, every dollar raised stayed local—supporting neighbors in our own county. From that spark, a tradition was born.

2025: A Decade of Gwinnett Walking Strong

This fall marks the 10th anniversary of Paint Gwinnett Pink, and we’re ready to celebrate big. For a decade, this event has been one of Gwinnett’s largest and most spirited gatherings—and this year will be no exception.

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Location: Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth (Lot C)

Schedule:

7:30 a.m. – Registration & vendor booths open

8:00 a.m. – Opening remarks

8:15 a.m. – Survivor celebration

9:00 a.m. – 5K begins

11:00 a.m. – Event ends

Registration:

Survivors: $35

Other Walkers/Runners (Non-Survivors): $50

Registration deadline: Tuesday, October 14

No day-of registration available

Packet Pickup: Thursday, October 16, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. at GHS Foundation, Lawrenceville

Proceeds Stay Local: All money raised funds breast cancer programs, patient support, and diagnostic technology at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

What makes this event so special? The fact that every step, every dollar, and every cheer stays right here at home to help our friends, coworkers, and neighbors.

Our Community Promise

Ten years in, Paint Gwinnett Pink isn’t just about raising awareness—it’s about raising each other up. It’s a promise that Gwinnett will continue to walk, run, and stand together until every neighbor facing breast cancer knows they’re supported.

This October, when you see the sea of pink at Gas South District, know this—it’s not just an event. It’s Gwinnett County at its best: united, hopeful, and proud.