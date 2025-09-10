Workforce Wins: Gwinnett Style!

If you’re in business in Gwinnett, you already know we don’t just compete—we innovate, collaborate, and caffeinate until the job gets done. And on October 23, the 2025 Gwinnett Workforce Summit is serving up a full plate of insight, connection, and future-forward strategy—all before lunch.

Hosted by the Gwinnett Chamber, this summit is less “conference room snooze-fest” and more “power huddle for the people shaping our county’s economic engine.” Whether you’re hiring your 100th team member or navigating the ever-shifting world of modern talent, this is your room.

What’s on the docket?

Panels that actually have receipts – We’re talking real case studies from local companies tackling hiring hurdles, onboarding speedbumps, and retention riddles.

– We’re talking real case studies from local companies tackling hiring hurdles, onboarding speedbumps, and retention riddles. Labor market tea – Experts will dish on what’s shifting in Gwinnett’s workforce (spoiler: it’s more than just remote work policies).

– Experts will dish on what’s shifting in Gwinnett’s workforce (spoiler: it’s more than just remote work policies). Ideas you can actually use – No vague theory here. Expect actionable takeaways you’ll want to text your HR team about before the session’s even over.

And let’s not forget the built-in networking—because sometimes the best solutions come from a hallway chat over coffee with someone who gets it. The summit is designed for plenty of cross-pollination between industries, so don’t be surprised if your next strategic partner is sitting one seat over.

Why it matters (besides the free coffee)

Gwinnett isn’t just growing—it’s evolving. And in a region where talent is the secret sauce, staying sharp on workforce development isn’t optional—it’s your edge. This summit is your chance to be in the know, stay competitive, and keep your hiring game as strong as your business card game.

Looking for more Gwinnett business events that actually move the needle? Check out our guide: www.guidetogwinnett.com/community-improvement-districts.