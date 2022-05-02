A Salmon Firm: Legal Help When You Need It Most

Is your case taking control of your life? With confusing courtroom procedures, indecipherable legal terms and an intimidating environment filled with the judge, attorneys and spectators – any legal case can become an all-consuming part of your life.

Let A Salmon Firm take the reins.

With a reputation for efficient case management, A Salmon Firm specializes in the areas of criminal defense and DUI, child support/custody, legitimation, divorce, adoption and complex immigration.

It’s a name you can trust. In fact, Georgia Super Lawyers named founder Rebeca Salmon a Rising Star years ago and now a Super Lawyer for many years! Accolades reserved for fewer than three percent of lawyers in the whole state.

Throughout the course of her life, Salmon placed an emphasis on leveraging her law degree to help communities in need. She is the executive director of the Access to Law Foundation as well. It’s a nonprofit organization that provides legal services throughout Georgia and Alabama to ensure that no vulnerable person goes without access to law based solely on an inability to pay.

She is also an active member of the National Association of Counsel for Children; the Georgia Association of Counsel for Children; and a practicing attorney in every court in Georgia, District Courts and the Supreme Court of the United States.

With offices in Norcross and Tifton, the team brings experienced, efficient services and core competencies in a range of practice areas – from family law and juvenile affairs to criminal defense and complex immigration law.

A Salmon Firm makes a special effort to get to know you so that they can provide the best possible representation, in and out of court.

For more information, visit ASalmonFirm.com or call 770-559-4935. A Salmon Firm is located at 2415 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross.