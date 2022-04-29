Excelsior! Free Comic Book Day Grows Every Year in DTL!

In this episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, we talk about all the new events coming to Free Comic Book Day in Lawrenceville with Galactic Quest owner Kyle Puttkammer, his daughter Andrea Puttkammer and the city’s resident comic book and geek culture advocate Lindsey Curnow, Event Coordinator! In addition, we fan out a bit, and talk about the things we love in pop culture and how Kyle has grown his business from $300 in comics to the 30-year comic empire he’s built today!

FREE Comic Book Day is coming to Downtown Lawrenceville like never seen before! In partnership with Galactic Quest, join us to celebrate your favorite comic book characters on Saturday, May 7th! WEAR YOUR FAVORITE COSTUME as you hunt for the FREE comic books around Downtown Square. For a sneak peek at which books will be available, visit freecomicbookday.com/catalog. The City of Lawrenceville will also host a Mini Comic Convention at the all-new Lawrenceville Arts Center on the square. Join us for hosted panels, workshops, interactive activities and vendors dedicated to all your favorites fandoms!