Amazing Advice for Your Financial Future!

You map out your day, your vacations, even your lunch. So why leave one of the most important things in your life to chance: your financial future?

With over three decades of experience, Roger Green has helped thousands of clients shape a promising future for themselves and their families—regardless of their income, age or financial situation. Green’s desire to help others, without regard to how much they have accrued, distinguishes him from most advisors.

His passion for motivating people to take action to plan for their financial future has kept him focused on creating heightened financial awareness in the community. In 1997, Green began more than 23 years of teaching retirement planning at local Gwinnett colleges. From 1998-2017 Roger hosted an educational radio program called “Your Green,” on WNIV 970 AM.

He also offers no-cost consultations to anyone who desires it—without requiring asset minimums. “We are focused on helping people and that comes through in our commitment to sharing our knowledge,” says Roger. “We’re proud to have helped thousands become more educated investors, even if they were only seeking a 2nd opinion.”

Green and Green Financial Resources (GFR) have served clients with a wide range of varying goals. Let them help you with all of your financial needs: financial, investment and retirement planning, savings and withdrawal advice, small company retirement plans, tax reduction/deferral advice, insurance, charitable giving and estate planning strategies.

With his determination to serve Green and GFR have earned a stream of recognitions, including being a Barron’s Magazine Top Independent Advisor many times 2007-2020; being one of five selected nationally to the 2009 Advisor Hall of Fame in Research Magazine; named as the Small Business of the Year in late 2016 and a Public Service Award in 2018, both from the Gwinnett Chamber; as well as being a 2014-2020 Best of Gwinnett winner.

“Our success is due to the support, dedication, and service focus of the entire staff; led by my wife, Laura, the firm’s chief operating officer for the past 21 years,” says Green. “I’m proud to say that my sons Michael and Andrew have both joined the firm as advisors in more recent years, helping me to ensure the Green Financial legacy of service is continued into the future.”

Put the GFR knowledge and experience to work helping you build a solid foundation for your financial future. Request a no-cost, no-obligation phone or Zoom consultation by visiting rogersgreen.com.

Green Financial Resources, LLC

3700 Crestwood Pkwy NW, Suite 140

Duluth, GA 30096

770-931-1414 | rogersgreen.com