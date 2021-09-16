Good Shepherd Roofing has Your Home Covered!

Fine craftsmanship, a proven work ethic, unwavering honesty, a love for making customers happy… Sometimes you’re lucky to find a contractor with just one of these traits, but the folks at Good Shepherd Roofing have them all! Your roof protects pretty much everything you hold near and dear, so it’s critical to work with a roofer who’s dedicated to fair prices, top-quality materials, transparency and above-and-beyond customer service. Whether you’ve got major storm damage or need a simple gutter repair, Good Shepherd Roofing has a lasting solution that’ll work best for you (and everyone you share your roof with)!

Check out today’s Gwinnett Magazine video feature where we get to know the passionate team behind Good Shepherd Roofing, see them in action and tour their one-of-a-kind design center!

Good Shepherd Roofing, LLC

info@goodshepherdroofing.com

2505 2nd Avenue, Dacula, GA 30019

833-400-0897 | goodshepherdroofing.com