Answering Service Expanding to Gwinnett with 100 New Jobs

Moneypenny, a leading call answering service, is opening a new office in Duluth and will hire 100 new local employees from 2020-2021. The company announced their plans in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett, stating that this growth represents $860,000 in capital investment for the county. Gwinnett officials say this expansion shows the county’s economic strength and brings exciting new opportunities despite 2020’s economic challenges.

Moneypenny recently acquired two other top answering services, VoiceNation and Ninja Number. Together, they provide 24/7 bilingual call answering services and a mobile app with a virtual phone system designed to help entrepreneurs operate their business. VoiceNation has won several awards for their excellent service and has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

The prolific company’s new Duluth office will be located at 2915 Premiere Parkway, near the Infinite Energy Center. This new space will be twice the size of their current office and will become Moneypenny’s new headquarters.

Gwinnett officials are optimistic about the county’s economic growth and believe Moneypenny’s new investment in the community is a reflection that Gwinnett’s diversity and skilled workforce make it strong.

For more information about Moneypenny, go to moneypenny.com. To learn more about Gwinnett’s current economic development efforts, visit partnershipgwinnett.com