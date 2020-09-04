It’s Time to Paint Gwinnett Pink

Northside Hospital’s 5th Annual Paint Gwinnett Pink event will look a little different this year.

Every October, Northside Hospital hosts the largest 5k event supporting breast cancer in Gwinnett. If you have witnessed it before, you know that it is way more than just a walk – it is a movement and a celebration of survivorship.

This year, for the 5th Annual Paint Gwinnett Pink, the event will be socially distanced and virtual with a live-streamed award ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 24th.

Participants are encouraged to walk or run on their own – in their best running gear or their pajamas. Registration is $35 and includes a long-sleeved T-shirt. All participants will be entered to win overall race awards and other prizes.

The 2020 event honors “Today’s Heroes” – cancer survivors, caregivers, health care providers, volunteers and family members and friends who have walked alongside cancer patients or who have lost loved ones to cancer.

“Although we are in a pandemic, breast cancer continues to impact lives in our community, the nation and the world,” said Jennifer Griffin, oncology physician liaison and co-founder of Paint Gwinnett Pink. “It is our passion and purpose to gather together, virtually, to celebrate survivorship, cheer on those in the middle of their fight, and remember the beautiful lives lost.”

“We are excited to be able to continue our PINK tradition,” says Karen Eggers, Paint Gwinnett Pink 2020 chair. “This event means so much to the community and by moving things virtual, we are able to reach an even larger audience – nationwide!”

For more information or to register for the virtual 2020 Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Run/Walk, visit support.paintgwinnettpink.com.