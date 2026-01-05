Auburn’s Rockin’ Run Is Back!

On March 7, Auburn will wake up to music, cheering crowds, and feet hitting the pavement. The Rockin’ Run 5K is back for its second year, bringing a shot of energy to downtown Auburn with music on the course, a crowd that actually cheers, and a pace that welcomes everyone from serious runners to casual walkers.

The race starts and finishes at Auburn City Hall at 1 Auburn Way, anchoring the event right in the middle of town. From there, the 5K loops through nearby neighborhoods, mixing scenic streets with just enough challenge to keep things interesting. Whether you’re chasing a time goal or treating it as a social run, the course works either way.

This isn’t a quiet, heads-down race. Music plays along the route, volunteers keep the momentum up, and the vibe stays upbeat from the starting line through the finish.

A Local Race with Real Impact

The Rockin’ Run does more than log miles. Proceeds go to Path United, a nonprofit that runs community centers inside mobile home parks. Certified teachers and youth specialists lead programs that give kids stability, confidence, and opportunities close to home. Every step you take supports work that strengthens the neighborhood, reminding runners that a Saturday morning can do more than fill your step count.

Race Day Details Worth Knowing

Everything about race morning is designed to keep things moving:

8:00 AM: Packet pickup and race day registration

9:00 AM: 5K start

10:00 AM: Awards

Registration is $25 plus processing fees, with prices increasing after February 16. Register by that date to lock in a race T shirt. Sign up early here to guarantee your spot!

Awards cover overall male and female winners, masters divisions, and age groups from 10 and under through 80 and over. The event is part of the Black Bag Race Series, with timing and finish line management handled by Classic Race Services, so runners can expect a smooth, well organized experience.

Lace up and take the streets of Auburn with purpose, letting the music and cheers carry you through every turn. By the time you reach the finish line, you will not only have completed a 5K, but you will have left your mark on the city and everyone moving through it.

