Lawrenceville’s Big Holiday Win!

If you took a stroll through downtown Lawrenceville this holiday season, chances are you noticed a different kind of winter magic in the air. The Atlanta Christkindl Market made a bold move in 2025, leaving Buckhead and planting its festive tents right in the heart of Lawrenceville.

Paired with the Winterlight Walk, the events drew a record 370,800 visitors, a 77 percent jump from 2024. Nearly six in ten visitors came from outside Gwinnett County, and almost one in ten traveled from out of state or even overseas. People showed up from 48 of the 50 U.S. states, putting Lawrenceville firmly on the national holiday map.

The new location turned out to be a perfect fit. Even with 11 fewer days than last year, the downtown streets, shops, and restaurants were buzzing. The market elevated Lawrenceville’s profile as a holiday destination while delivering real economic benefits. City staff coordinated shuttle service, public safety, parking, and festival setup, making it easy for visitors to explore downtown while enjoying a festive and accessible environment.

The 2025 Atlanta Christkindl Market

(Photo Credit – City of Lawrenceville)

Vendors, Restaurants, and Downtown Businesses Thrive

The numbers tell part of the story, but Lawrenceville’s local businesses tell it best. Sixteen downtown shops participated directly, and surrounding restaurants, bars, and specialty stores saw sales jump between 5 and 30 percent over last year. For some vendors, 2025 became the most profitable market ever.

Beyond revenue, the market strengthened connections between businesses and residents. Merchants saw repeat visitors in the weeks after the market. Holiday decorations, interactive displays, and coordinated programming gave downtown a vibrant, inclusive feel that reinforced Lawrenceville as a community hub while supporting small businesses in a meaningful way.

A National Spotlight and Future Momentum

The market’s success came from strong teamwork, with Gwinnett County providing free parking and city departments keeping everything running smoothly. By Dec. 22, the Atlanta Christkindl Market ranked as the fourth most trending holiday market worldwide, ahead of major U.S. cities and several international spots.

The 2025 Atlanta Christkindl Market

(Photo Credit – City of Lawrenceville)

With a new downtown hotel opening later this year, visiting Lawrenceville will be easier than ever, giving people more time to explore shops, restaurants, and local experiences. City leaders are already talking with Christkindl Market organizers about 2026, hinting that the market could become a holiday tradition here.

This year showed that Lawrenceville can handle big events while keeping a welcoming, small-town feel. The festival brought locals and visitors together, boosted business, and gave downtown a festive energy that can carry well past the holidays. If 2025 is any indication, Lawrenceville’s downtown is just getting started as a must-visit holiday destination.

Keep up with Gwinnett’s hottest events all year long at guidetogwinnett.com/festivals.