Because Fall Isn’t Going to Enjoy Itself

Pumpkin spice may be the unofficial mascot of fall, but Gwinnett has its own way of celebrating the season. Autumn here shows up in familiar places—at neighborhood festivals, along wooded trails, and in the flavors that mark the change in weather.

But what really makes fall in Gwinnett special is how these traditions bring people together. From families spending a Saturday outdoors to friends gathering over seasonal treats, autumn in Gwinnett is as much about community as it is about the season itself!

Maze, Market, and Maybe a Pumpkin or Two

First things first: you need a pumpkin. But why settle for the produce aisle when you can make a day of it? The Buford Corn Maze and Warbington Farms serve up sprawling paths of green-turned-gold, with enough twists to make you question your sense of direction. Once you’ve earned your escape, head to Jaemor Farms or Southern Belle Farm, where the fields are dotted with pumpkins in every shade of orange—and a few in trendy whites and blues, just begging to be part of your porch decor.

If you time it right, you can tack on hayrides, petting zoos, and apple-cider slushies (because in Georgia, fall is sometimes still shorts weather). And yes, you should absolutely Instagram the giant pumpkin you couldn’t resist.

Leaves, Lattes, and Leaf-Peeping Lanes

Sure, the mountains get all the leaf-peeping glory, but Gwinnett holds its own if you know where to look. Stone Mountain Park puts on a color show that’s easy to catch without blocking out an entire day, and the winding backroads near Harbins Park make for a low-key Sunday drive with plenty of “pull over, I need a photo” moments.

Here’s your pro tip: roll the windows down, cue up a playlist that leans folksy, and let the scent of woodsmoke and pine remind you why this is the best season.

And when the air finally drops below “muggy,” there’s no better reward than something warm in your hands. Hunt down hot cider donuts at a local bakery or ladle up a steaming bowl of chili at your favorite neighborhood café. Fall in Gwinnett is as much about flavor as it is about foliage.

Whether you’re corralling kids, hosting out-of-town friends, or just wandering solo, these Gwinnett-grown stops prove you don’t need a long weekend or a leaf forecast to make fall feel official—you just need to get out there and enjoy it. After all, the season won’t celebrate itself!

Want even more ways to soak up the season? Hers’s a list of Gwinnett’s best fall-friendly indoor and outdoor spots. www.guidetogwinnett.com/family-recreation-places