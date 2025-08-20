Gwinnett’s Got Safety Down to a Science

If you’ve ever wondered why Gwinnett County keeps popping up on “best places to live” lists, here’s your answer…with the safety stats to prove it!

In SmartAsset’s 2025 ranking of America’s safest suburbs, two Gwinnett towns—Dacula and Buford—landed squarely in the national top 20. Out of 360 suburbs analyzed, Dacula came in at No. 5 and Buford at No. 6. That’s not just bragging rights; that’s peace of mind you can measure.

Numbers Worth Framing

SmartAsset’s annual safety study isn’t based on feel-good vibes or how many streetlights they’ve strung up—it’s data-driven, comparing suburbs across the country in five categories: violent crime, property crime, traffic deaths, overdose mortality, and excessive adult drinking. Gwinnett didn’t just do well; it left the national medians in the rearview mirror.

Dacula: violent crime rate of about 0.0017, property crime around 0.0062. Translation? The odds of trouble are slimmer than the line at your favorite taco truck on a Monday.

Buford: violent crime rate of roughly 0.0028, property crime about 0.0092—both still well below the national medians.

These aren’t just sterile numbers in a spreadsheet—they’re the backbone of why families settle here, why kids walk to school without a second thought, and why local real estate agents can barely keep “For Sale” signs in stock.

Safety as a Growth Strategy

Safe streets aren’t just good for bedtime peace of mind—they’re rocket fuel for community growth. Fewer incidents mean stronger housing values, more stable business investment, and a better foundation for schools, parks, and local events. It’s a feedback loop where safety draws people in, and engaged residents keep the safety levels high.

And while every community wants to post low crime rates, Gwinnett’s success also ties back to smart local governance, active law enforcement, and neighborhoods where people still wave at each other from the driveway. That sense of connection is harder to quantify than crime stats, but it’s just as important.

In a county as diverse and fast-growing as Gwinnett, having two towns in the top 10 safest suburbs nationwide sends a clear message: you can have growth without giving up peace of mind. For residents, it means the comfort of knowing home really is the safest place to be. For newcomers, it’s one more reason to plant roots here.

After all, when your community’s safety ranking is this high, the biggest local risk is running out of space for the award plaques.

Curious where else in Gwinnett you can find low crime rates and high neighborly charm? Check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/real-estate and start exploring!