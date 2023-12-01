Braselton Surgery Center Receives Accreditation

Patients in and around Braselton now have a new, accredited destination for surgeries outside the hospital with local providers they know and trust. Yesterday, the Braselton Surgery Center, an affiliate of Northeast Georgia Health System, received its Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) accreditation.

ACHC accreditation is an independent validation that a healthcare organization’s policies, processes and delivery of care meet recognized standards for quality and safety

“We are excited to receive this accreditation, which proves our commitment to providing exceptional care to patients in our community,” said Gretchen Bryant, administrator for the Braselton Surgery Center. “Our expert surgeons and state-of-the-art facility offer a variety of same-day procedures – meaning patients can return home to heal quicker.”

The benefits of having surgery at a center outside the hospital include reduced cost, easier scheduling and greater convenience. Braselton Surgery Center currently offers procedures in multiple specialties including endoscopy, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, podiatry and urology.

To learn more, visit braseltonsurgerycenter.com.