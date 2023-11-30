In the latest episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial podcast, City Manager of Lawrenceville, Chuck Warbington provides an insightful update on the dynamic changes and exciting projects happening in Lawrenceville. The episode features a grand city update with a focus on economic development and community enhancements.

One major highlight is Lawrenceville’s recent recognition by the Atlanta Regional Commission, receiving a prestigious development award for the South Lawn project. This project, a result of a decade-long effort involving planning, community input, and property assembly, has transformed an area that once housed a closed landfill and other outdated facilities into a vibrant space for concerts, gatherings, and a community of around 1200 residents.

The Lawrenceville Arts Center continues to thrive, with successful partnerships, such as the ongoing collaboration with the Aurora Theatre and the popular Christmas Canteen show now in production for the Christmas season. The arts center remains a focal point for the community, attracting visitors to downtown businesses and events.

The city also has ongoing transportation initiatives, emphasizing the city’s commitment to creating a safe and walkable downtown. Projects include upgrading pedestrian walks, signals, and introducing innovative measures like tabletops at key intersections. These efforts aim to balance safety for pedestrians with the need for efficient traffic flow.

A notable upcoming development is a 55 and up luxury apartment community situated across from the iconic Little Barn. The project replaces former industrial properties, bringing new life to the entrance of downtown Lawrenceville. Additionally, a multi-use trail, acquired through collaboration with CSX Railroad, will connect the apartment community, downtown, and Rhodes Jordan Park.

The episode also covers recent community engagement through public art initiatives, such as the Paint By Numbers mural on Jackson Street. The city plans to unveil another mural on a large wall facing Crogan Street in partnership with McCray’s.

Lawrenceville is experiencing a new trend with infill projects, bringing larger homes to vacant lots throughout the downtown area. This diversification in housing options reflects the city’s commitment to offering a range of living environments, from affordable housing to upscale residences.



