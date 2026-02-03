Brauns Law: Your Partner in Getting Back on Track

After an accident, life can feel like it’s on pause. Brauns Law helps clients press play again. Based in Duluth, this dedicated team takes every accident personally, guiding clients through the legal process so they can focus on recovery.

Attorney David Brauns, the founding partner, started his career on the other side of the courtroom as an insurance defense attorney. That experience gives him and his team a unique advantage when negotiating with insurance companies. From car crashes and slip-and-falls to nursing home abuse and workers’ compensation claims, Brauns Law understands how these cases are evaluated and uses that knowledge to fight for clients’ rights and compensation.

Because they are a smaller firm, every client receives attention from the full team. Processes are designed to move cases efficiently without missing any details, and clients are kept informed at every step. This transparency ensures that clients feel in control even during stressful situations. Whether a case resolves quickly or requires a longer legal journey, Brauns Law stays engaged and committed to every client’s outcome.

The firm handles a wide range of cases, including bicycle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, product liability, and truck accidents. Their focus on compassion and personalized service makes clients feel like more than just another file. This hands-on approach, combined with extensive legal experience, has earned them a reputation as one of Georgia’s top personal injury law firms. If you’ve been injured in an accident, Brauns Law is ready to step in. With resources, guidance, and legal expertise at every stage, they help clients pursue the justice and compensation they deserve while making the process as smooth as possible. A free consultation is just a call away, giving you a chance to take the first step toward getting your life back on track