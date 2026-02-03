Spoons Out, Heat On!

Winter in Gwinnett has a way of bringing people together, especially when there’s something hot on the stove. On Saturday, February 21, Universal Joint Lawrenceville turns up the heat with its 7th Annual Chili Cook Off, a community favorite that blends friendly competition, good causes, and full bowls.

This is not a grab a cup and go situation. The afternoon invites locals to settle in, sample generously, and debate the finer points of spice, smoke, and secret ingredients. Local chefs and home cooks go head-to-head, each convinced that their recipe is the one people will still be talking about on Monday.

A Cook Off with Personality

Part of what makes this event work year after year is the balance. It’s competitive without being intense and festive without being chaotic. Add live music and craft beers flowing from the taps, and it becomes less of an event and more of a neighborhood hang with better chili than usual.

Guests play an active role, too. Tastings come with voting power, and the rewards are very real. First place walks away with a Traeger Tailgater Pellet Grill, while additional cash prizes and trophies are up for grabs. Add in serious bragging rights, and suddenly every spoonful feels a little more competitive!

Here’s what to expect once you grab a spoon:

Unlimited chili samples from competing cooks

Live music setting the pace for the afternoon

Craft beers and bar favorites on hand

Voting power that helps decide trophies, cash prizes, and one very lucky Traeger winner

Chili with a Cause

Beyond the spice and socializing, the cook off supports The Paw Project of Georgia, adding a meaningful layer to the fun. Every vote and ticket helps fund work that protects animals across the state, giving the event purpose without weighing it down. If you’re interesting in attending, get your tickets right here!

Lawrenceville has no shortage of festivals, but this one hits a sweet spot. It’s casual, community driven, and rooted in a place locals already love. Whether you’re entering a pot of your own, rallying friends to taste test, or just showing up hungry, the afternoon serves as a reminder of what makes Gwinnett events work best: good food, good people, a little friendly rivalry, and just enough heat to keep things interesting.

