Brewin’ Up Some Family-Friendly Fun! 25 Local Brewery Events

Wanna dance the night away with some free salsa lessons? Why not go head-to-head in a good old-fashioned cornhole tournament? Or been wanting to get in on the goat yoga craze? There are so many exciting, family-friendly events to take advantage of at local breweries across our county!
As the craft brewery scene continues to flourish, these laidback yet energy-filled meeting spots are becoming a community staple. But don’t just meet there for a drink and chat with friends—get involved in the many unique and classic events they have to offer! Many of them are pet-friendly and kid-friendly, so everyone is invited. Next time you’re planning an after-work get-together with friends, a weekend celebration or a cozy date night, go to an event at a local brewery!
Sound like fun? We’ve tracked down all the ongoing events at Gwinnett’s top breweries and put together a master list for you. Don’t miss out—check out the list and see which event you’ll be attending next!
DULUTH
Truck & Tap Duluth
SINGO with Casey! (Music Bingo) – Mondays at 7:30 – 10 pm
LAWRENCEVILLE
Ironshield Brewing
Ironshield Trivia – Wednesdays at 7:15 – 9 pm
Thursday Night Gaming! – Every third Thursday of the month 5 – 9 pm
Fall Cornhole League – Thursdays at 6:30 – 9 pm
Slow Pour Brewing Company
Fall Cornhole League – Mondays at 6 – 8 pm
Crafts on Tap – Every third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 – 8:30 pm
Trivia on Tap! – Thursdays at 7 – 9 pm
NORCROSS
Social Fox Brewing
Trivia Night! – Wednesdays at 7 – 9 pm
Mix Tape Bingo – Thursdays at 7 – 10 pm
Fall Cornhole League – Sundays at 5 – 7 pm
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Anderby Brewing
Fall Cornhole League – Tuesdays at 6 – 8 pm
Trivia Night – Thursdays at 7:30 pm
Morning Flow on the Patio (Yoga) – Saturdays at 10 – 11 am
SUGAR HILL
Indio Brewing
Cornhole – Wednesdays at 7 pm
Acoustic Open Mic Night – Thursdays at 7 pm
Bingo – Fridays at 7:30 pm
Free Salsa Lessons – Every last Saturday of the month at 7 – 11 pm
Darts – Sundays at 3 pm
Goat Yoga – Every last Sunday of the month at 7 pm
SUWANEE
Monkey Wrench Brewing
Fall Cornhole League – Mondays at 6 – 8 pm
Open Mic Night – Tuesdays at 7 – 9 pm
StillFire Brewing
Team Feud (like Family Feud) – Tuesdays at 7 – 10:00 pm
Trivia Night – Wednesdays at 7 – 10 pm
Brewery Tour – Thursdays at 7 pm
Soundcheck Music Bingo – Thursdays at 7 – 10 pm