Brewin’ Up Some Family-Friendly Fun! 25 Local Brewery Events

Wanna dance the night away with some free salsa lessons? Why not go head-to-head in a good old-fashioned cornhole tournament? Or been wanting to get in on the goat yoga craze? There are so many exciting, family-friendly events to take advantage of at local breweries across our county!

As the craft brewery scene continues to flourish, these laidback yet energy-filled meeting spots are becoming a community staple. But don’t just meet there for a drink and chat with friends—get involved in the many unique and classic events they have to offer! Many of them are pet-friendly and kid-friendly, so everyone is invited. Next time you’re planning an after-work get-together with friends, a weekend celebration or a cozy date night, go to an event at a local brewery!

Sound like fun? We’ve tracked down all the ongoing events at Gwinnett’s top breweries and put together a master list for you. Don’t miss out—check out the list and see which event you’ll be attending next!

DULUTH

Truck & Tap Duluth

SINGO with Casey! (Music Bingo) – Mondays at 7:30 – 10 pm

LAWRENCEVILLE

Ironshield Brewing

Ironshield Trivia – Wednesdays at 7:15 – 9 pm

Thursday Night Gaming! – Every third Thursday of the month 5 – 9 pm

Fall Cornhole League – Thursdays at 6:30 – 9 pm

Slow Pour Brewing Company

Fall Cornhole League – Mondays at 6 – 8 pm

Crafts on Tap – Every third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Trivia on Tap! – Thursdays at 7 – 9 pm

NORCROSS

Social Fox Brewing

Trivia Night! – Wednesdays at 7 – 9 pm

Mix Tape Bingo – Thursdays at 7 – 10 pm

Fall Cornhole League – Sundays at 5 – 7 pm

PEACHTREE CORNERS

Anderby Brewing

Fall Cornhole League – Tuesdays at 6 – 8 pm

Trivia Night – Thursdays at 7:30 pm

Morning Flow on the Patio (Yoga) – Saturdays at 10 – 11 am

SUGAR HILL

Indio Brewing

Cornhole – Wednesdays at 7 pm

Acoustic Open Mic Night – Thursdays at 7 pm

Bingo – Fridays at 7:30 pm

Free Salsa Lessons – Every last Saturday of the month at 7 – 11 pm

Darts – Sundays at 3 pm

Goat Yoga – Every last Sunday of the month at 7 pm

SUWANEE

Monkey Wrench Brewing

Fall Cornhole League – Mondays at 6 – 8 pm

Open Mic Night – Tuesdays at 7 – 9 pm

StillFire Brewing

Team Feud (like Family Feud) – Tuesdays at 7 – 10:00 pm

Trivia Night – Wednesdays at 7 – 10 pm

Brewery Tour – Thursdays at 7 pm

Soundcheck Music Bingo – Thursdays at 7 – 10 pm