Creativity Rules at Eye Candy Art Studio

Located in historic Duluth, Eye Candy Art Studio will bring out your creative side in no time.

They believe having options is so important in discovering what moves your spirit. You’ll find all kinds of different things to inspire you including pottery painting, canvas painting classes for kids and adults & even wine glass painting!

Eye Candy is always welcoming kids to rock birthday parties and art camps! Bring your kids and their friends to the studio to get some of their creative juices flowing and have fun!

No appointment necessary which means you can pop in whenever the creative mood strikes! The studio is always open for walk-ins.

