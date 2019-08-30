Gwinnett Chamber Names 2019 Moxie Award Winners

Built for women who are bold in business, the Gwinnett Chamber honored more than 70 finalists and seven winners at the second annual Moxie Awards on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Infinite Energy Center.

The 2019 Awards began with a panel comprised of successful women in various fields, including Liz Gillespie, Partner and VP at North American Properties; Sara Irvani, CEO of Okabashi; Hala Moddelmog, President & CEO of Metro Atlanta Chamber; and Natalie Morhous, President of RaceTrac.

The Moxie Awards recognized both individuals and organizations alike. Organizational awards highlighted companies that support the advancement of women, as well as those that are women-led. Individual awards honored those who are trailblazers in a male-dominated field, Gwinnett County champions, emerging leaders, professionals who are at the peak of their career, and those who are generous with their time, talent or resources.

Congratulations to the 2019 Moxie Award winners!

Enlightened Employer Award – Accent Creative Group

– Accent Creative Group Greater Good Award – Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett

– Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett Influence Award – Terri Jondahl, CAB Inc.

– Terri Jondahl, CAB Inc. On the Rise Award – Alyssa Davis, Sugarloaf CID

– Alyssa Davis, Sugarloaf CID Outstanding Organization Award – Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett

– Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett Pay It Forward Award – Schelly Marlatt, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

– Schelly Marlatt, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Moxie Award – Cathie Brazell, Gwinnett Medical Center

“We are fortunate to have such a standout network of women in Gwinnett,” said Alicia Krogh, senior vice president of programs & events at the Gwinnett Chamber. “The Moxie Awards give the Gwinnett Chamber an opportunity to thank and pay tribute to those who do so much for our community.”

Photo by John Awtrey.